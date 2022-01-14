ALDI to open new Marietta store on January 20 with chance to win a $500 gift card

ALDI has announced the opening of two new stores in the metro Atlanta area: one in Marietta, and another in Buford.

There is a chance to win a gift card at the opening:

To welcome shoppers to the Buford and Marietta stores and showcase how ALDI provides fresh, quality groceries in a convenient and efficient shopping environment, ALDI is offering customers the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card! Beginning at each of the Grand Opening events, customers can enter the sweepstakes on-site by scanning a QR code using their mobile device.

The Marietta store is at 249 Cobb Parkway SE and will open on Thursday, January 20 after an 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“ALDI has proudly served metro Atlanta for nearly 20 years, and our new Buford and Marietta stores are a part of our ongoing commitment to the community,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson regional vice president for ALDI. “As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, we look forward to continuing to offer area residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day.”

Store hours will be daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The opening of the two stores is part of a major expansion push in the U.S., described in an ALDI press release as follows:

These new locations are part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states, with nearly 60 stores in the Atlanta market, and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

About ALDI

The ALDI website describes the history of the company, and its mission, as follows:

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first US store in Iowa in 1976. The no-frills grocery shopping experience focuses on customers first – delivering high quality food they’re proud to serve their family, responsive customer service, everyday low prices and a quick-and-easy shopping experience with only four to five aisles and all the essentials. We carry the weekly must-haves and display them in their designed shipping boxes to help save time and resources to restock shelves. Shoppers will find more than 90 percent of the groceries we offer are under our ALDI exclusive brands, hand-selected by ALDI to ensure that our products meet or exceed the national brands on taste, quality and, of course, price. That means you don’t have to worry about which ketchup brand or Greek yogurt brand is best, because we’ve specially curated the best product for you and your family. We can’t promise you’ll find ten choices of the same item, but we can promise you’ll find the best one. Additionally, we partner with a wide variety of growers – including some local farmers – to offer a wide variety of fresh, in-season produce, including organic fruits and vegetables. From USDA Choice meats to gluten-free and organic foods, we are committed to bringing our shoppers the highest quality products at low, low prices.