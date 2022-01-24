Cobb County meetings to be streamed live on county Youtube channel this week

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners agenda work session at 9 a.m. will be streamed live over the county Youtube channel this morning as will tomorrow’s work session and regular BOC meeting.

The Cobb County government website posted the following information about how to access this and future meetings since the next few county meetings will be held virtually as part of the Declaration of Emergency signed by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid due to the COVID-19 surge in the county.

UPDATE January 20, 2022 – Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has signed an extension of the county’s Declaration of Emergency which will now run an additional 30 days.

The emergency declaration, among other things, allows the county to hold meetings via teleconference.

This will impact the following upcoming public meetings:

Board of Commissioners Agenda Work Session, Monday, January 24 at 9 a.m.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/cobbcountygovt

Board of Commissioners Work Session, Tuesday, January 25 at 1:30 p.m.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s cable TV channel, YouTube channel, and on the webpage at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV

Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s cable TV channel, YouTube channel, and on the webpage at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Anyone wishing to comment during scheduled public hearings can click this link to register.

PUBLIC COMMENT:

Click here to sign up for public comment. Per Rules of Procedure the first 12 people who sign up will be given slots. Those who sign up will be contacted by county staff and given directions on how to participate virtually.

Planning Commission Zoning Hearing, Tuesday, February 1 at 9 a.m.

DETAILS ON VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION IN THIS MEETING ARE COMING SOON

Anyone wishing to view agendas of upcoming meetings can find them (after they have been published) at the clerk’s page at https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/county-clerk/agenda-and-minutes



NOTICE Virtual BOC Work Session Jan 25, 2022

NOTICE Virtual BOC Agenda Work Session Jan 24, 2022

NOTICE Virtual BOC Regular Meeting Jan 25, 2022