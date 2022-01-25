Cobb weather January 25: Partly sunny

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have partly sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high near 54 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.