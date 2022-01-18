No hazardous weather outlook for Cobb on January 19 for the first time in a week

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies in Cobb County on Wednesday January 19, and for the first time in about a week, there is no hazardous weather outlook posted.

January 19 is expected to be clear, with a high near 56 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly after 2 am. Low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of rain or freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 pm, then a chance of freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

MondaySunny, with a high near 47.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.