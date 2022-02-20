Cobb school-aged COVID report for February 18

The Georgia Department of Public Health School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report released on Friday February 18 showed a continuing drop in new cases among all three of the age ranges of school-aged residents, 0-4 (preschool), 5-17 (elementary, middle and high school age), and 18-22 (undergraduate college age).

In none of the age ranges has the case rate dropped to below a high community transmission rate, though.

Here is a table with the new cases and the 14-day case rates for each of those age ranges.

Age Range Total cases since the pandemic began Cases in past 14 days 14-day case rate per 100,000 Transmission rate category Trend 0-4 years old 4808 233 497 High Decreasing 5-17 years old 23910 639 484 High Decreasing 18-22 years old 15296 251 533 High Decreasing

Statewide figures

Cobb’s trend is consistent with the statewide trend. Here is the table for school-aged Georgia residents.

Age Range Total cases since the pandemic began Cases in past 14 days 14-day case rate per 100,000 Transmission rate category Trend 0-4 years old 72108 3109 473 High Decreasing 5-17 years old 346468 9917 536 High Decreasing 18-22 years old 214962 3773 515 High Decreasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link