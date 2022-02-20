Cobb Senior Service launches financial assistance program for Cobb seniors

If you or a family member is 60 years old or over, and in need of help with prescriptions, medical supplies, hearing, dental and vision services, you might want to see if you are eligible for the new financial assistance program launched by Cobb Senior Services.

The program is made possible by a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The news release for the program, called Share the Care, describes the eligible population as Cobb residents “living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury or other neurological condition(s)”

“There are many people who cannot afford the care they need,” said Dr. Jatunn Gibson, director of Cobb Senior Services in the news release. “We see it not just in Cobb, but throughout the state. We receive many calls from older adults, their family members and other organizations seeking resources and assistance for what one would call basic healthcare needs.”

The news release states that although some needs can be basic, they can become critical when the senior doesn’t have money to pay for prescriptions and other needs.

“We hope this program will help people obtain some of those basic services that insurance may not cover, or if you are uninsured, are just out of reach,” said Gibson.

Share the care can provide limited financial assistance with vouchers up to $2,000 based on the needed and requested services.

The news release describes other requirements and a link for signup as follows:

Participants must use pre-approved vendors. Assistance is based on available funding. All applicants must be screened by CSS care managers to determine eligibility. All interested residents/caregivers must fill out a pre-screening form here https://seam.ly/3eVeWKxj

“With its innovative Share the Care program, Cobb Senior Services is meeting some of the most critical needs of older persons and their families,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of Aging & Independence Services at the Atlanta Regional Commission, which serves as the region’s Area Agency on Aging. “Many Cobb residents who are living with dementia and can’t afford out-of-pocket expenses for dental, vision and hearing services will enjoy better health thanks to this partnership between ARC and Cobb Senior Services. ARC is proud to support this important work.”

For more information, call 770-528-5364.