Cobb weather February 12: Sunny, high near 62

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have another sunny day on Saturday here in Cobb County, with a high near 62 degrees, and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.