Cobb weather February 2

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have a cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers here in Cobb County. The high should be near 57 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 52.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.