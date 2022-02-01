Monica DeLancy announces run for House District 39

Well-known Cobb County renters rights advocate Monica DeLancy announced that she will run for the Georgia House District 39 seat in the 2022 election cycle.

She issued the following announcement about her candidacy:

“We can’t change for the better without challenging the present” – Monica Delancy

On January 31, 2022, Monica Evette DeLancy, who is known as the voice for Renters in the South Cobb Community among many throughout Cobb County and the State of Georgia, announced her candidacy for House District 39 State Representative.

In her official announcement, Monica stated: “After much thought, prayer, and consideration, I have decided to embrace the support, suggestions and encouragement from my colleagues and my community to seriously enter the race for a seat in House District 39 as State Representative. The many voices of 30-40% in our community and in our district have gone too long not being heard. We can’t continue, we must be heard, and the time to act is NOW. House District 39 deserves to have someone who is willing to challenge the norm, be a voice and change the reality of steady evictions and the continuous increase of families being displaced. I am that someone, and I’ve been ready to serve from day one.”

Monica is no stranger to the legislative process. In 2019, she was instrumental in helping to pass House Bill 346 which prohibited retaliation by landlords against tenants who report a variety of maintenance issues and/or other wrongs, by not renewing or terminating the tenants’ leases. Monica has also been active and an advocate by spending many days attending meetings and hearings at the State Capitol by actively participating with the Georgia Association of Educators, Parent Teacher Association, and the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, as well as meetings and hearings in the Cobb County Courts, over the years, being a voice for those facing eviction and other disparities.

Monica DeLancy expresses, “as we look at the housing crisis, the increase of rental cost, imposed evictions, evictions due to loss of income, non-approval of rental leases and all the many unanswered questions about evictions, we have to stop and look at our legislature which points in the direction of the State Capitol. To get things done, it’s plain and simple, the State Capitol is where our focus needs to be.”

Over the next couple of months, Monica plans to meet with business and community leaders that she has worked with over the past 16 years and others within District 39 to establish a solid winning campaign, by putting the people first. This is a place of familiarity for Monica as her connections to the community are deeply rooted.

Monica stated: “this is a critical time for us and our District. Our communities are assuredly changing. I want to ensure that it’s for the better. Our community is full of potential and can become the thriving community it is meant to be. My campaign will be focusing primarily on the following initiatives:

· Housing reform

· Health and Wellness

· Education Empowerment

’When one community rises to the top, we all will rise up. I want to make sure we not just surviving these changes, but that we are thriving as the changes occur.” – Monica DeLancy

Biographical Background

Monica is employed with the Cobb County School District as a Parent Resource Specialist. She has been vocal about the rising cost of rent and its burden on single income households including both men and women with children along with senior citizens.

Monica have earned 21 awards within her 16 years of residing in Austell, Georgia. In 2020, she received the Omega Psi Phi Community Advocate of the Year Award, In 2019, she received the Cobb County Women’s Democratic Committee Advocate of the Year Award. In 2018, she was recognized as the Cobb County Branch, NAACP MLK Living the Dream honoree, Keep Cobb Beautiful Community Improvement Award and Cobb Collaborative Volunteer of the Year honoree. In 2012, she received the Georgia Parent Teacher Association Lifetime Achievement Award. She currently serves as a volunteer Executive Director of the “We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association” which she founded in 2009. We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association”, in 2021 received the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation Grant. The organization provides resources, and workshops to empower renters to be leaders and have been featured on CNN, USA Today News, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Marietta Daily Journal, and the New York Times. Monica is an active member with civic organizations, which includes Cobb County NAACP, Austell Community Taskforce, Powder Springs Community Taskforce, Mableton Improvement Coalition and she serves on the Cobb County Police Department’s discussion group committee for Precinct 2. She is a graduate of Dillard University, in Louisiana, with a degree in biology. Monica’s journey for the past 16 years includes raising 2 children Brianne (21) and Ernest (19), overcoming challenges of single parenthood, advocating for renters, families, and homeowners. Her journey is a testimony that have many chapters and has prepared her to be the leader that’s needed to lead the emerging majority. She resides in the Riverside Community located in Austell, Georgia. She is a lifelong member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and worships at local churches.

Achievements and Awards

Monica has been acknowledged throughout the Cobb County Community, Georgia and nationally for her community involvement. She has received 21 awards/acknowledgements within the 16 years of her Cobb County residency.

They are as follows:

2010 – Austell Community Taskforce Volunteer of the Year

2011 – Riverside Intermediate School Parent Volunteer

2012 – Lindley 6th Grade Parent Volunteer

2012 – Georgia PTA Lifetime Achievement Award

2013 – Boy Scouts Community Leadership Award

2013 – Georgia PTA Urban Community Leader Award

2014 – Cobb County Police Department Commendation

2014 – South Cobb Business Association Citizenship Award

2014 – Creatin Community nominee

2014 – Safe Place Atlanta-Mother of the Year

2015 – Georgia Community Coalition Honoree

2016 – Cobb County Proclamation

2017 – Mableton Day Community Spirit Winner

2017 – Neighbor Works Metro Atlanta Resident Leader

2018 – Community Foundation Grant Winner

2018 – Cobb County NAACP MLK Living the Dream Award

2018 – Cobb Collaborative Humanitarian of the Year Award

2018 – Keep Cobb Beautiful Most Improved Community Award

2019 – Cobb County Women’s Democratic League

2020 – Omega Psi Phi Community Advocate of the Year Award

2021 – Oprah Winfrey’s Charitable Foundation Grant Awardee