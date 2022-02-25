Cobb Youth Leadership accepting applications for 2022-2023 class

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release:

ATLANTA (February 25, 2022) — The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, is seeking applications for members of its 2022-2023 class.

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Applications are reviewed by the CYL Steering Committee and approximately 55 students are chosen for the class. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022-2023 class. Students may complete the online form at www.cobbchamber.org/cyl. All applications must be submitted by Friday, April 15, 2022.

Advertisement

For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.