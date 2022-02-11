Darby Swanson to headline Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee Monday breakfast on February 14, 2022 will feature Marietta native and major league short stop Darby Swanson and his family.

The details are described in the Chamber’s press release, reprinted below:

WHO: Dansby Swanson, Professional Baseball Shortstop

Nancy Swanson

Cooter Swanson

Chase Swanson

Lindsey Swanson

WHAT: Swanson will sit down with parents Nancy and Cooter Swanson, brother Chase and sister Lindsey to discuss his journey from high school baseball to his current success in the majors.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

800 Battery Ave., Suite 500

Atlanta, GA 30339

Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop who grew up in Marietta and attended Marietta High School. Both his father and brother played college baseball, his mother played college basketball and tennis, and his sister was a softball player. Swanson went on to play college baseball at Vanderbilt University before playing professionally.

In addition to the fireside chat, the February program will kick-off the Chamber’s annual membership campaign.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The January Marquee Monday is sponsored by Taylor English, Taylor English Decisions LLC, LGE Community Credit Union, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Live Event Services, and Amerevent.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.