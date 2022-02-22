Kennesaw State to host Chamber Summit

According to a news release from Kennesaw State University, their Office of Economic Development and Community Engagement will host the first Chamber Summit on Wednesday, February 23.

The news release states:

This event will provide Chamber of Commerce leaders from across the region the opportunity to tour Kennesaw State’s campuses and research facilities and learn more about the University’s growing academic programs and campus resources.

Associate Vice President of Economic Development Tyler Reinagel said, “As I met with Chamber leadership throughout metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia, there was a real sense of excitement and energy about the resources that KSU can contribute to their communities.”

“Being part of such a dynamic and growing region is part of KSU’s identity,” said Reinagel. “The best way to share the story of what KSU has become in recent years is to invite our neighbors to campus and share the innovation, academic resources, and cultural activities that Kennesaw State has to offer.”

Reinagel was hired in the summer of last year as associate vice president for economic development in KSU’s Office of Research, and “is responsible for creating, implementing, and sustaining community and industry partnership initiatives for the University and specifically, the strategic goals for research and economic development.”

KSU posted the following schedule of the summit:

Time Event 10:30 a.m. Welcome and Coffee at KSU Center 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Campus Tours of Marietta and Kennesaw Campuses 12:30 p.m. Lunch at KSU Center 1 – 2 p.m. Academic and Campus Resource Program 2 p.m. Presidential Welcome 2:15 p.m. Break 2:30 – 5 p.m. Discussion/Workshop for Economic Development and Community Engagement Strategic Plan 5 – 6 p.m. Presidential Reception at KSU Center

The news release provided further details about the purpose of the event:

During the Summit, leadership and faculty members from Kennesaw State’s colleges will provide insights into the academic programs offered by the University as well as the efforts in place to support the development of a highly educated workforce. Chamber leaders will also have the opportunity to help shape the five-year Economic Development and Community Engagement Strategic Plan by sharing their thoughts on how their offices and the University can work more closely to building a better Georgia.