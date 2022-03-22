Cobb County weather for Wednesday March 23: thunderstorms likely

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we have a high likelihood of thunderstorms in Cobb County before noon Wednesday. The forecast is for a high of 73 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Advertisement

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.