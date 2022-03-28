Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday March 29

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny in Cobb County on Tuesday, with a high near 71 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

