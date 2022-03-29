Cobb County needs poll workers! (and other election news)

Cobb County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming elections. Keeping polling locations staffed has become difficult, so if you’re in need of temporary work, this is a good opportunity for you.

The county posted the following notice in their weekly newsletter:

Job openings: Poll workers are needed for the upcoming elections. Apply here: https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs

House District 45 special election

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia.

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.

To determine if you are eligible to vote in this election visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela Alayon Republican Mitchell Kaye Republican James Dustin McCormick Democrat Darryl Wilson Republican

Latest count of ballots cast in advance voting

Advance voting will continue through April 1.

Here is the breakdown of ballots cast for Georgia House District 45 in advanced voting:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 71 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 74 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 77 Thursday

March 17, 2022 77 Friday

March 18, 2022 54 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 109 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 134 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 130 Thursday

March 24, 2022 136 Friday

March 25, 2022 143 Saturday

March 26, 2022 98 Monday

March 27, 2022 123 Total 1,272

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 3 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 3 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 2 Thursday

March 17, 2022 2 Friday

March 18, 2022 1 Saturday

March 19, 2022 0 Monday

March 21, 2022 7 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 2 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 1 Thursday

March 24, 2022 3 Friday

March 25, 2022 2 Saturday

March 26, 2022 3 Monday

March 27, 2022 4 Total 33

EAST COBB Government Center

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 68 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 71 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 75 Thursday

March 17, 2022 75 Friday

March 18, 2022 53 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 102 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 132 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 129 Thursday

March 24, 2022 133 Friday

March 25, 2022 141 Saturday

March 26, 2022 96 Monday

March 27, 2022 119 Total 1,239

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 319 Returned 141 Accepted 135 Rejected Ballots 6

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 2 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0