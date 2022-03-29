Hot Topics

Cobb County needs poll workers! (and other election news)

The mouth of a ballot box with the text "Insert Ballot Here"Ballot Box (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 29, 2022

Cobb County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming elections. Keeping polling locations staffed has become difficult, so if you’re in need of temporary work, this is a good opportunity for you.

The county posted the following notice in their weekly newsletter:

Job openings: Poll workers are needed for the upcoming elections. Apply here: https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs

House District 45 special election

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia. 

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.

To determine if you are eligible to vote in this election visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela AlayonRepublican
Mitchell KayeRepublican
James Dustin McCormickDemocrat
Darryl WilsonRepublican

Latest count of ballots cast in advance voting

Advance voting will continue through April 1.

Here is the breakdown of ballots cast for Georgia House District 45 in advanced voting:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		71
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		74
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		77
Thursday
March 17, 2022		77
Friday
March 18, 2022		54
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		109
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		134
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		130
Thursday
March 24, 2022		136
Friday
March 25, 2022		143
Saturday
March 26, 2022		98
Monday
March 27, 2022		123
Total1,272

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		3
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		3
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		2
Thursday
March 17, 2022		2
Friday
March 18, 2022		1
Saturday
March 19, 2022		0
Monday
March 21, 2022		7
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		2
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		1
Thursday
March 24, 2022		3
Friday
March 25, 2022		2
Saturday
March 26, 2022		3
Monday
March 27, 2022		4
Total33

EAST COBB Government Center

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		68
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		71
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		75
Thursday
March 17, 2022		75
Friday
March 18, 2022		53
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		102
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		132
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		129
Thursday
March 24, 2022		133
Friday
March 25, 2022		141
Saturday
March 26, 2022		96
Monday
March 27, 2022		119
Total1,239

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued319
Returned141
Accepted135
Rejected Ballots6

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM2
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected 0
