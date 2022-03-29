Cobb County needs poll workers! (and other election news)

Cobb County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming elections. Keeping polling locations staffed has become difficult, so if you’re in need of temporary work, this is a good opportunity for you.
The county posted the following notice in their weekly newsletter:
Job openings: Poll workers are needed for the upcoming elections. Apply here: https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs
House District 45 special election
Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia.
Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.
To determine if you are eligible to vote in this election visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day
Who will be on the ballot?
The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:
|Pamela Alayon
|Republican
|Mitchell Kaye
|Republican
|James Dustin McCormick
|Democrat
|Darryl Wilson
|Republican
Latest count of ballots cast in advance voting
Advance voting will continue through April 1.
Here is the breakdown of ballots cast for Georgia House District 45 in advanced voting:
ADVANCE in Person Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|71
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|74
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|77
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|77
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|54
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|109
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|134
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|130
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|136
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|143
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|98
|Monday
March 27, 2022
|123
|Total
|1,272
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|3
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|3
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|2
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|2
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|1
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|0
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|7
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|2
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|1
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|3
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|2
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|3
|Monday
March 27, 2022
|4
|Total
|33
EAST COBB Government Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|68
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|71
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|75
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|75
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|53
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|102
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|132
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|129
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|133
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|141
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|96
|Monday
March 27, 2022
|119
|Total
|1,239
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|319
|Returned
|141
|Accepted
|135
|Rejected Ballots
|6
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|2
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
