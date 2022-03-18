Cobb weather March 19: continuing thunderstorms, possibly severe

According to a report from the National Weather Service, we might see a continuation of the severe storms that hit Cobb County and adjacent counties Friday morning.

The NWS released a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning with the following cautions:

A line of strong thunderstorms will move through much of north and central Georgia during the early part of the day. Within this line, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The most likely area for severe weather for the remainder of the morning into the early afternoon will be mainly along and south of a Columbus to Macon to Swainsboro line. Advertisement Primary hazards would be damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Strong storms will also be likely north of this line with the primary hazard being hail. Additional storms are possible later this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through . .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday Sunny. Highs around 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday Night Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.