Cobb weather Thursday March 3: Fire danger continues, with possible season record highs for the weekend

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll continue to have elevated conditions for fire Cobb County, probably through Friday as the relative humidity continues to hover at or below 25 percent and the conditions are dry.

It will be an unseasonably warm day Thursday, with a high near 74 and sunny skies.

Accuweather News reports that the metro Atlanta area’s weekend temperatures might approach record highs for the first week in March.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.