Green Room of Mableton holds grand opening and ribbon-cutting Friday

The Green Room of Mableton held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday before an enthusiastic crowd of neighbors.

The business is located at 1391 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW Suite 114, on the western edge of Mableton and the eastern edge of the City of Austell.

The term “Green Room” is a reference to the backstage lounge area in a theater or music venue where actors or musicians hang out before and after a performance, and the Green Room of Mableton is both a restaurant and music venue that has an actual green room adjacent to the stage.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was on hand for the event, along with a diverse crowd of neighbors and supporters.

Co-owners Linda and Ben Brackner get ready to cut the ribbon

And the ribbon has hit the ground!

The Brackners spent years getting the restaurant and venue ready for launch, and the offerings in the restaurant include pizza from a 4,000 pound Italian oven, live performances on a 24 x 16 foot stage, locally sourced beer and coffee, and a 30-foot bar.

Customers for the grand opening

The Green Room’s featured food is pizza, but other choices are available as well.

“Our menu keeps expanding, we keep changing it,” Brackner told me during my last visit to the Green Room. “We still we make our own dough and our own sauce. We have three different sauces to choose from. I’ve been making ice cream. We have a good variety of local craft beer and wine.”

Here’s an excerpt of a message to the community on the Green Room Facebook page:

What a memorable weekend we all created together with family, community, love, new and old friends, music, art and good food. There are not many words that are big enough for us to express how we feel. Our hearts are full with the kindness we are so blessed to be surrounded by. There are so many people to be thankful for. You help make this world a better place just by being who you are. You give effortlessly with grace and so much love. Together we will make a difference.

To keep updated on the Green Room of Mableton, visit their Facebook page regularly.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid with visitors for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting