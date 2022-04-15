Cobb County forecast for Saturday April 16

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm in Cobb County on Saturday April 16. The high is expected to be near 74 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. High near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

