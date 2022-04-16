Cobb County weather for Sunday April 17

The National Weather Service forecasts in more rain in Cobb County on Sunday April 17, with a high near 73. We’re also under a continued hazardous weather outlook, although it’s expected to mostly apply to south of the I-20 corridor.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

