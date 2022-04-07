Cobb County weather: sunny skies forecast for Friday April 8

According to the report from the National Weather Service , a sunny day is forecast for here in Cobb County on Friday April 8 with a high near 55 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

March climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .