Hot Topics

Cobb County weather: sunny skies forecast for Friday April 8

Blow up of sun image ontitle page of De thermis Andreae Baccii Elpidiani, civis Romani .... by Andrea Bacci, published posthumously in 1622.Blow up of sun image ontitle page of De thermis Andreae Baccii Elpidiani, civis Romani .... by Andrea Bacci, published posthumously in 1622.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 7, 2022

According to the report from the National Weather Service, a sunny day is forecast for here in Cobb County on Friday April 8 with a high near 55 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

March climate summary for Atlanta area

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-03-01694255.53.60.00
2022-03-02784762.510.30.00
2022-03-03805165.513.10.00
2022-03-04775365.012.30.00
2022-03-05785164.511.60.00
2022-03-06805869.015.80.00
2022-03-07755565.011.60.15
2022-03-08554650.5-3.21.16
2022-03-09574953.0-0.90.45
2022-03-10684657.02.80.00
2022-03-11594853.5-0.9T
2022-03-12542841.0-13.61.07
2022-03-13552540.0-14.90.00
2022-03-14663751.5-3.60.00
2022-03-15684858.02.60.32
2022-03-16655359.03.40.97
2022-03-17744961.55.60.00
2022-03-18605356.50.40.77
2022-03-19674857.51.2T
2022-03-20694155.0-1.60.00
2022-03-21734458.51.70.00
2022-03-22765163.56.4T
2022-03-23775867.510.20.52
2022-03-24684657.0-0.50.00
2022-03-25634755.0-2.80.00
2022-03-26654655.5-2.50.00
2022-03-27654354.0-4.30.00
2022-03-28674254.5-4.00.00
2022-03-29755163.04.30.00
2022-03-30835569.010.00.00
2022-03-31735363.03.80.65
Sum213914646.06
Average69.047.258.12.5
Normal65.945.355.64.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather: sunny skies forecast for Friday April 8"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.