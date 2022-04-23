Cobb DA’s office issues statement in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Cobb County DA’s office issued the following statement in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week:

April 22, 2022 – Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24–30, 2022. The District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Unit will lead the effort by supporting several events during this week to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The District Attorney’s Victim Witness Unit will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization through a homicide memorial, social media campaign highlighting “Why We Advocate”, and hosting an office-wide virtual 5K walk.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme—Rights, access, equity, for all victims— spotlights victim service organizations’ best practices to reach all victims and help them forge new healing pathways.

Advertisement

The public is encouraged, especially during this week, to support local non-profit agencies that provide support services to victims, including LiveSafe Resources, Inc., and Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center. LiveSafe Resources provides the County’s only emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and is committed to providing safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse by offering services, creating awareness and fostering support within our community. https://www.livesaferesources.org/. Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center envisions a community free of child abuse and partners with law enforcement to provide a comprehensive, professional and child-friendly approach to allegations of child abuse. http://safepath.org/.

For additional information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist crime victims in Cobb County, please contact the District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Unit at 770-528-3042 at or visit our website at www.cobb.da.com. For additional ideas on how to support all victims of crime, visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov or the National Organization for Victim Assistance at https://www.trynova.org/ncvrw/.