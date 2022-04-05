Cobb Drug Treatment Court celebrates five more success stories

Cobb County’s Drug Treatment Court celebrated five new graduates today. Cobb County issued the following statement about the five newest success stories from one of Cobb’s innovative accountability courts:

Judges and staff of Cobb Superior Court congratulate the newest graduates of Drug Treatment Court, an intensive program of supervision, accountability and substance abuse treatment.

Judge Mary Staley Clark presides over the Drug Treatment Court program, one of four accountability court programs in Cobb Superior Court. At Monday’s graduation ceremony, she lauded each graduate, as well as their support networks of family and friends.

Graduate E.M., 50, has been in the program for two full years.

“Besides my children and my marriage, Drug Court has been one of the biggest accomplishments in my life. With my hard work and the Drug Court team’s help, I have become a sober and functioning member of society, and for that I will always grateful,” E.M. said.

Accountability courts in general aim to enhance public safety by targeting certain felony offenders for an intensive program of treatment, judicial supervision, and individual accountability. Drug Treatment Court (DTC) is designed to improve the health of participants by addressing the immediate symptoms of addiction and orienting participants to a new way of healthier living that is sustainable.

Throughout the 18- to 24-month program, DTC participants are subject to varying degrees of treatment, supervision and drug screening. All participants are randomly drug screened at least twice weekly and are responsible for a portion of treatment costs.

Another graduate, G.D., 24, acknowledged the program was challenging.

“If you work the program the way it’s designed, your future will be bright,” G.D. said. “It’s been a long road at times. The program taught me a lot about me, and time management is a key factor while in DTC. Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor!”