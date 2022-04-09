Frost advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday for Cobb County and much of north Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia until 10 a.m. Saturday morning..

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

What areas are affected?

The following areas are included in the advisory:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Chattooga-Gordon-Floyd-

Bartow-Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-

Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Haralson-Carroll-

Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Heard-

Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Spalding-Henry-Troup-Meriwether-Pike-

Including the cities of Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,

Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton,

Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan,

Peachtree City, and Griffin

How long does the danger last?

Until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

What precautions should be taken?

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

