Cobb County weather forecast for Monday May 16, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday May 16, but with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The expected high is near 87 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Advertisement

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

﻿

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .