Cobb Senior Services Expo: “Change the Way you Age”

The theme of this year’s Cobb Senior Services Expo is “Change the Way you Age.” The event will take place on May 18 at the Cobb County Civic Center on S. Marietta Parkway.

The Cobb County weekly newsletter gave the following details:

Change the Way You Age is more than a slogan. Whether you are 75 or 55 or a caregiver, you can find valuable resources to inform your decisions on activities, healthy living and more at the Change the Way You Age Expo.



Come meet representatives from more than 70 businesses at our free event, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta. Meet representatives from medicare, senior communities, caregiving wellness products and many more. There will be free health screenings as well. You can attend seminars on medicare for beginners and fraud and forgery. For more information, visit www.cobbseniors.org.

The Cobb Senior Services webpage highlights these two free seminars:

10:30 a.m. – Medicare 101

– Medicare 101 Noon – Fraud & Forgery

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.