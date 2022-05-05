Lane closures this weekend on Veterans Memorial Highway/SR 5 at the Cobb and Douglas county line

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that lane closures will be installed on SR 5/Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglas County that extend from Connally Drive in Douglasville to the Cobb County line.

The closures are for an ongoing $2.6 million resurfacing project expected to be completed late this summer.

The press release described the scope and schedule of this weekend’s work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, alternating single right or left lanes will be closed on SR 5 northbound and southbound between Connally Drive and the Cobb County line at Line and Spring Streets from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6 until 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning. These closures will help ensure safety for workers and drivers as work crews mill and pave the roadway. Advertisement

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.