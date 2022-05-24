Motorcyclist killed Saturday in collision with van on Alabama Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department , the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash between a van and a motorcycle that occurred on Alabama Road at the intersection with Old Mountain Park Road , near the intersections of Sandy Plains and Woodstock roads on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators from the STEP Unit report that a blue 2016 Yamaha FJR motorcycle, operated by Jason Williams, 51, of Woodstock, was heading west on Alabama Road.

A white and red 2004 Sprinter 2500 van, driven by a 75-year-old Woodstock man was eastbound on Alabama Road in the left turn lane for Old Mountain Park Road and made a left turn.

The motorcycle crashed into the right side of the van, and the motorcyclist was ejected from his seat. He did not survive injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”