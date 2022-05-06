National Weather Service outlook for Cobb includes possibility of “storms capable of damaging winds, large hail and even a brief tornado”

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for the afternoon and evening of Friday May 6, warning of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms that are capable of damaging wind, hail and even a brief tornado.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement A few rounds of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving from west to east will cross the area between mid-morning and late afternoon. Some storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and even a brief tornado. Locally heavy rain could also result in sudden water rises in creeks and small streams, as well as elevate the flood risk over urban areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is requested for 9 AM through 7 PM today across north and central Georgia. Spotters are also encouraged to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta.

What time period does it cover?

This hazardous weather outlook is for today, May 6, and overnight.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .