Cobb Chamber accepting applications for annual lobbying trip to DC

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about their annual lobbying trip to D.C.:
ATLANTA (June 15, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber will host its annual Washington, D.C. Fly-In on Sept. 14-16. The Fly-In is a yearly gathering comprised of Cobb’s top business and community leaders traveling to the nation’s capital for in-person discussions regarding the county’s important business issues with Cobb’s congressional delegation and other federal officials. The Fly-In is a must attend event for those interested in ensuring Cobb’s voice is heard by key officials on the Hill.
Attendees will spend three days and two nights in Washington D.C. at the historicWillard Intercontinental Hotel just blocks away from the White House and other iconic D.C. attractions. This year, the Chamber is planning a more comprehensive, turnkey event by handling all hotel, flight, and transportation arrangements while also coordinating meetings and activities during the trip.
Some event highlights include:
- Capitol Hill visits and meetings with Senate and House leaders
- Group lunches and dinners, some including networking opportunities with Congressional leaders and key staff members
- Policy discussions with Federal agency leadership that impact our county
The 2022 Washington, D.C. Fly-In is supported by Presenting Sponsor, Arylessence, and Program Sponsors Georgia Power, Croy Engineering, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Kennesaw State University, Town Center Community Improvement District, Taylor English, and Taylor English Decisions.
Corporate sponsorships are still available, please contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2363.
For any questions on details of the trip or the itinerary, please contact Amanda Seals at aseals@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2322.
