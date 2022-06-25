Cobb Chamber accepting applications for annual lobbying trip to DC

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about their annual lobbying trip to D.C.:

ATLANTA (June 15, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber will host its annual Washington, D.C. Fly-In on Sept. 14-16. The Fly-In is a yearly gathering comprised of Cobb’s top business and community leaders traveling to the nation’s capital for in-person discussions regarding the county’s important business issues with Cobb’s congressional delegation and other federal officials. The Fly-In is a must attend event for those interested in ensuring Cobb’s voice is heard by key officials on the Hill.

Attendees will spend three days and two nights in Washington D.C. at the historicWillard Intercontinental Hotel just blocks away from the White House and other iconic D.C. attractions. This year, the Chamber is planning a more comprehensive, turnkey event by handling all hotel, flight, and transportation arrangements while also coordinating meetings and activities during the trip.

Some event highlights include: