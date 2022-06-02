Cobb elections to hear voter registration challenge of five voters

A special called meeting of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will be held Monday June 13, 2022 to conduct a voter registration challenge hearing under Georgia’s election code section O.C.G.A.§ 21-2-229.

The qualification of five voters are being challenged by Eugene Williams of Marietta.

Here is the letter he sent to Cobb elections:

Cobb County Board of Registration and Elections: Advertisement I am a resident of Cobb County, Georgia and am challenging the qualifications of the attached electors (voters) under O.C.G.A. 21-2-229. The five voters in the attached documentation have moved out of state to North Carolina. They are no longer residents of Cobb County or Georgia and therefore no longer qualified to vote here. In addition, they have registered to vote in North Carolina after they moved out of Georgia as indicated in the attached National Change of Address and the North Carolina Secretary of State documentation. This challenge is being filed to have the five referenced voters promptly removed from the Cobb County voter registration rolls. Please let me know if you have any questions and when a hearing regarding this challenge is scheduled. Please confirm receipt of this email. Thank you for the work you do for our elections in Cobb County! Eugene J. Williams

The names of five registered voters were included with the letter.

