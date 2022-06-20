Comcast Exec Jeff Buzzelli to chair Greater Atlanta Heart Walk

Comcast Business announced that Senior VP Jeff Buzzelli will chair the American Heart Association’s 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, which will take place at The Battery Atlanta.

The company issued the following press release with the details:

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 —The American Heart Association (AHA) is pleased to announce that Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, will lead the 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, which will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Battery Atlanta.

Heart Walk is a pillar of the Heart Challenge campaign – a year-round initiative inspiring companies and communities to rally around healthy living to combat cardiovascular diseases, the number one cause of death in Atlanta.

As chair, Buzzelli will lead recruitment efforts, including an Executive Leadership Team, to raise critical funds to support AHA efforts to reduce disability and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

“Comcast has a long history of community service and we are committed to creating a healthy and happy workforce focused on employee and customer health,” said Buzzelli. “Our work has the greatest impact when we come together, and I look forward to furthering the AHA’s mission and encouraging lasting change that leads to a stronger and heart-healthy Atlanta.”

Jeff’s leadership and dedication to the mission began in 2019, when he joined the Atlanta American Heart Association Board of Directors. Currently, he still serves as a board member.

Comcast Business is part of the Comcast Central Division, headquartered at The Battery Atlanta and one of metro Atlanta’s top employers. Comcast Business will serve as the event presenting sponsor for the second year.

The dollars raised by the Heart Walk campaign fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues such as hypertension control and nutrition security. Addressing these issues support the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

“With Jeff’s leadership, we will create a greater awareness of our top health threat, heart disease, and motivate people all throughout Atlanta to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle,” said Carla Smith, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Atlanta.

The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk will take place on September 10, 2022, at The Battery Atlanta. For more information on how to get involved, visit greateratlantaheartwalk.org or call (678) 224-2000.