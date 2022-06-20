GSO Executive Director steps down, retired executive director and board member to co-lead in the interim

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced changes in its leadership with the resignation of Executive Director Taylor Rambo.

The GSO issued the following press release:

(Marietta, Ga., June 20, 2022) The Georgia Symphony Orchestra board of directors has announced that Taylor Rambo, GSO executive director, is stepping down from his role to take a leadership position within his family’s business. Susan Stensland, retired GSO executive director and current advisory board member, and GSO board member Mary Kay Howard, have been appointed to serve as interim co-executive directors, effective immediately. Advertisement “We appreciate Taylor’s leadership this past year, as we resumed in-person performances and our full youth education program—all while keeping the health and safety of our patrons, students, musicians, staff and volunteers as our top priority,” said Ronna Ruppelt, chair, GSO board of directors. “We wish him much success in his future endeavors.” The board’s search committee has begun the search process for Taylor’s successor.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website :

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.