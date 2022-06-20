Hot Topics

Smyrna City Council agenda for this evening includes Juneteenth and Veterans Days holidays, new License and Variance Board chair

The exterior of Smyrna City Hall, a red brick building with four large columnsSmyrna City Hall (Photo by Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson, CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 20, 2022

The agenda for this evening’s meeting of the Smyrna City Council includes formalizing Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid city holidays, and the appointment of Deputy City Administrator Penny Moceri to chair the License and Variance Board. Moceri will replace Fire Chief Roy Acree, the current board chairman, who is retiring.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Smyrna City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall) 2800 King Street Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

You can view the full agenda by following this link.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the second-largest city in Cobb County, after Marietta, the county seat.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:


Smyrna city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
People Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1028830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%
Businesses Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20126575
Men-owned firms, 20123108
Women-owned firms, 20122808
Minority-owned firms, 20122970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125483
Geography

Population per square mile, 20103339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
