Code Orange air quality alert issued for metro Atlanta for tomorrow, June 21

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for tomorrow, June 21. The primary pollutant is ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit outdoor activities.

Here is the alert:

…CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Tuesday June 21 … The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Tuesday June 21. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.

Precautions to take

According to the EPA’s website AirNow.gov:

People with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day –– take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Everyone else: Enjoy your outdoor activities.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

