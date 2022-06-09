Reebok and Shaquille O’Neal Foundation refurbish basketball court for Boys & Girls Clubs in Marietta

Reebok, in collaboration with The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA), unveiled a refurbished basketball court yesterday for members of the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Marietta.

The James T. Anderson club is located at 529 Manget St SE, Marietta, adjacent to Larry Bell Park and near the Cobb Civic Center.

“As a Reebok partner and long-time supporter and alumnus of Boys & Girls Club, I’m proud of the team effort to encourage more kids to stay active and lead healthy lifestyles,” said Shaquille O’Neal for a press release about the project distributed by Reekbok.

O’Neal helped launch The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County last fall.

Advertisement

According to the press release:

The restoration was executed by Project Backboard , a non-profit whose mission is to renovate courts to help strengthen communities and encourage multi-generational play. The months-long revamp entailed sourcing brand new portable basketball hoops, repairing surface cracks and bumps, applying new layers of sealant for durability, and painting a beautiful abstract design by Atlanta-based artist Jamaal Barber, with input from Anderson Club members.

“The transformation of our Anderson Club basketball court is so much more than what meets the surface,” said BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan for the press release. “Partnerships with mission-aligned organizations like Reebok, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Project Backboard are so important to us because they underscore our goal to help kids & teens build healthy habits now that will last a lifetime.”

Photo courtesy of Reebok

“Through ‘Life is Not a Spectator Sport’, our goal is to help build a more connected, active, and creative generation, inspiring individuals to live life and get off of the sidelines. To achieve this, it starts with creating better access,” said Caroline Machen, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing at Reebok Design Group for Reebok’s press release. “We’re thrilled to team up with Shaq, BGCMA, and Project Backboard and bring this restored basketball court to the youth of the Atlanta metro area.”

About the Metro Atlanta Boys and Girls Clubs

The Metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta describes itself as follows:

For more than 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) has ignited the unlimited potential of kids and teens by creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments. Our 26 Clubs located in 11 counties across metropolitan Atlanta have traditionally served nearly 8000 kids & teens (ages 6-18) each year, offering youth development programs during critical non-school hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character & leadership. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. To learn more about BGCMA, follow us on social media: Twitter (@BGCMA_Clubs), Facebook (BGCMA), LinkedIn (Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta), and Instagram (bgcmATL), or visit us online at www.bgcma.org.