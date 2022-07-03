Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cobb County expected to continue through Saturday July 9

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

The outlook was posted July 3, at 3:37 a.m. and the conditions prompting the outlook are expected to last through at least next Saturday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day through Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threats being strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The hazardous weather outlook is expected to remain in effect at least through next Saturday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

