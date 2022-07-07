Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb due to heat and possibility of storms

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to a combination of the likelihood of thunderstorms and the high heat index.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today into tonight
across north and central Georgia. Some strong to isolated severe
storms are possible with the primary hazards of damaging wind
gusts, locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding
and frequent lightning.
A heat advisory is in effect for all but the mountainous areas of
north and central Georgia. Heat indices between 105 and 109 will
be possible. Please use caution when exercising or working
outdoors and take frequent breaks.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…
Additional Heat Advisories could be warranted across portions of
the area Friday and Saturday.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and
evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging
winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
How long does the danger last?
This outlook lasts into the evening today, July 7.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
