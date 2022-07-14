Lockheed Martin delivers first Multiple Launch Rocket System M270A2 launcher to the Army

In a ceremony today at the Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas, where the launchers are produced, Lockheed Martin delivered the first of its Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher to the U.S. Army.

According to the company’s news release, the M270A2 is a Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) enabling, heavy-tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and the C-5 aircraft. The C-5 was produced in Lockheed Martin’s Marietta facility here in Cobb County.

“This delivery represents a significant milestone for Lockheed Martin as the modernized system will support the Army and allied partners for decades to come,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, in the news release. “Our award-winning Camden facility continues to produce world-class vehicles, and this newest M270A2 launcher will continue our legacy of combat-proven reliability.”

According to the news release:

The enhanced MLRS M270A2 launcher can engage and relocate at high speed, dramatically reducing an adversary’s ability to locate the system. Similar units have been in operation with the U.S. Army since 1983. M270 continues to exceed performance requirements and remains in high demand as evidenced by recent launcher production contracts, that include international orders for the United Kingdom.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.