Second and third public hearing on Acworth’s millage rate to be held July 21

The sign in front of Acworth City Hall: Text reading Acworth Georgia 4415 Senator Richard B. Russell Ave, with 1860 (the incorporation date of the city)Acworth City Hall signage (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 14, 2022

The second and third public hearings on the City of Acworth‘s proposed millage rate will both take place on July 21, 2022. The first hearing was held on July 7.

The following notice was posted on the City of Acworth’s website:

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Acworth have tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 11.43 percent. All concerned citizens are invited to the Public Hearing on this tax increase to be held at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM at a Regular Meeting in the Council Chambers. 

Additional Public Hearings on this tax increase will be heard in the Council Chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM and on July 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM. The millage rate will be adopted at a Regular Meeting on July 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM, following the public hearing. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.950 mills, an increase of 0.918 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.032 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $82.62 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $146.88.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth got its start as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284

People

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 22,443
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) -0.7%
Population, Census, April 1, 202022,440
Population, Census, April 1, 201020,425
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 5.2%
Persons under 18 years, percent 28.9%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.0%
Female persons, percent 52.1%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 62.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 24.6%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a) 2.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.7%
Two or More Races, percent 4.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 54.3%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,396
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.7%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202060.6%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$193,300
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,373
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$449
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20208,178
Persons per household, 2016-20202.77
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202086.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202026.9%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202088.8%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202090.3%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202033.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20207.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 16.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)104,223
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)65,245
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)26,747
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)572,376
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$25,255
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202030.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$66,003
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$28,651
Persons in poverty, percent 8.6%

Businesses

Businesses
All employer firms, Reference year 2017600
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017356
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201775
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017427
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201745
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017455

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,488.4
Population per square mile, 20102,477.6
Land area in square miles, 20209.02
Land area in square miles, 2010
