Second and third public hearing on Acworth’s millage rate to be held July 21

The second and third public hearings on the City of Acworth‘s proposed millage rate will both take place on July 21, 2022. The first hearing was held on July 7.
The following notice was posted on the City of Acworth’s website:
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Acworth have tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 11.43 percent. All concerned citizens are invited to the Public Hearing on this tax increase to be held at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM at a Regular Meeting in the Council Chambers.
Additional Public Hearings on this tax increase will be heard in the Council Chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM and on July 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM. The millage rate will be adopted at a Regular Meeting on July 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM, following the public hearing. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.950 mills, an increase of 0.918 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.032 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $82.62 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $146.88.
About the City of Acworth
Acworth got its start as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|22,284
People
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|22,284
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|22,443
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|-0.7%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.2%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|28.9%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.0%
|Female persons, percent
|52.1%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|62.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|24.6%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.7%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|54.3%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|1,396
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.7%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|60.6%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$193,300
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,373
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$449
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,296
|Building permits, 2021
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|8,178
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.77
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|86.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|26.9%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.7%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|88.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|90.3%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|33.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|7.6%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|16.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|63.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|104,223
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|65,245
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|26,747
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|572,376
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$25,255
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|30.6
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$66,003
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$28,651
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.6%
Businesses
|Businesses
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|600
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|356
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|75
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|427
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|45
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|455
Geography
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
Be the first to comment on "Second and third public hearing on Acworth’s millage rate to be held July 21"