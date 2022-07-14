Powder Springs to hold final public hearing on millage rate and vote on adoption Monday July 18

The City of Powder Springs will hold the third and final state-required public hearing prior to the adoption of the city’s millage rate this upcoming Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. during a special called meeting of the Powder Springs City Council at the Patricia Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta Street.

The first and second public hearings were both held on July 11.

The city is proposing a millage rate of 9.50, unchanged since 2018.

Under state law, if a millage rate is proposed that results in a larger amount of money collected it has to be advertised as a tax increase and three public hearings are required, even if the millage rate is reduced or remains the same.

This can happen if property values increase and result in more money being collected, regardless of the rate of taxation.

The city expects an increase in the property digest in 2022 that will result in a net tax increase of 13.61 percent, despite the millage rate remaining constant.

