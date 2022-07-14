Hot Topics

Powder Springs to hold final public hearing on millage rate and vote on adoption Monday July 18

Powder Springs City HallPowder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 14, 2022

The City of Powder Springs will hold the third and final state-required public hearing prior to the adoption of the city’s millage rate this upcoming Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. during a special called meeting of the Powder Springs City Council at the Patricia Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta Street.

The first and second public hearings were both held on July 11.

The city is proposing a millage rate of 9.50, unchanged since 2018.

Under state law, if a millage rate is proposed that results in a larger amount of money collected it has to be advertised as a tax increase and three public hearings are required, even if the millage rate is reduced or remains the same.

This can happen if property values increase and result in more money being collected, regardless of the rate of taxation.

The city expects an increase in the property digest in 2022 that will result in a net tax increase of 13.61 percent, despite the millage rate remaining constant.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. It is the fifth most populous city of the six cities in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6%
Female persons, percent 56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)18,905
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)D
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)25,836
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)141,070
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$9,898
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20121,775
Men-owned firms, 2012751
Women-owned firms, 2012838
Minority-owned firms, 20121,009
Nonminority-owned firms, 2012726
Veteran-owned firms, 2012111
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20121,547

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20107.17
FIPS Code1362524
