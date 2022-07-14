Powder Springs to hold final public hearing on millage rate and vote on adoption Monday July 18

The City of Powder Springs will hold the third and final state-required public hearing prior to the adoption of the city’s millage rate this upcoming Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. during a special called meeting of the Powder Springs City Council at the Patricia Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta Street.
The first and second public hearings were both held on July 11.
The city is proposing a millage rate of 9.50, unchanged since 2018.
Under state law, if a millage rate is proposed that results in a larger amount of money collected it has to be advertised as a tax increase and three public hearings are required, even if the millage rate is reduced or remains the same.
This can happen if property values increase and result in more money being collected, regardless of the rate of taxation.
The city expects an increase in the property digest in 2022 that will result in a net tax increase of 13.61 percent, despite the millage rate remaining constant.
About the City of Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. It is the fifth most populous city of the six cities in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083
People
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|16,901
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|1.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.6%
|Female persons, percent
|56.8%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|34.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|56.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.9%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|29.5%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|1,356
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|9.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|80.1%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$181,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,328
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$453
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,296
|Building permits, 2021
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|5,570
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.72
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|89.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|15.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|94.6%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|91.1%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.1%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|39.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|8.6%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
| 9.4%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|63.5%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|18,905
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|D
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|25,836
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|141,070
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$9,898
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|37.6
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,810
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$32,601
|Persons in poverty, percent
|6.3%
Businesses
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|1,775
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|751
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|838
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|1,009
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|726
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|111
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|1,547
Geography
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|7.17
|FIPS Code
|1362524
