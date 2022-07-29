South Marietta Parkway exit ramp from I-75 will be shifted Saturday night for emergency bridge repairs

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will shift traffic on the exit ramp from South Marietta Parkway from Interstate 75 in this weekend for emergency bridge repairs.

The press release gives the following scope and schedule for the project.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will perform emergency work from 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 until 7 a.m. on Sunday that will require that traffic exiting S. Marietta Parkway to access I-75 southbound will instead merge onto I-75 southbound, rather than exit on the continuous ramp lane to I-75 southbound. The exit ramp will remain open to traffic.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .