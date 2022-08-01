Hot Topics

Applications open for Cobb County Youth Commission

TOPICS:
the sign in front of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners buildingPhoto: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 1, 2022

Cobb County high school students who are interested in getting a good grasp of how local government works can apply for the Cobb County Youth Commission.

This is the second youth commission, and last from September 10 2022 through a graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023.

For more information, and a registration link, see the announcement from the county website that we’ve reprinted below.

High school students in grades 9 – 11 can apply now for the second Cobb County Youth Commission. The program provides an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of local government, engage in civic affairs, and become leaders of change in the community. It is also a prestigious experience to add to resumes and college applications.

Applications and references are due no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 18.

For the application, students need to provide a letter of recommendation from a community member such as a teacher, counselor, principal, religious leader, or community leader who has known the applicant for at least one year.

Advertisement

The program will include:

  • Sept. 10: Youth Commission Opening Session and Orientation 
  • Nov. 17: Introduction to Cobb County Government Departments Part 1
  • Jan. 26: Youth town hall meeting
  • Feb. 16: Cobb Youth Commissioner Day at the State Capitol
  • March TBA:  Introduction to Cobb County Government Departments Part 2
  • April 15: Culminating Service Project designed by the Youth Commission Class
  • May 23: Graduation Ceremony

Students must be able to attend at least four out of seven activities. We encourage participation at all events. Students will also design a service project with fellow youth commissioners to benefit Cobb County.
There will be many opportunities to meet community leaders.

Apply online here.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Applications open for Cobb County Youth Commission"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.