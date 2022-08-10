City of Smyrna experiencing phone service problems in government offices

The City of Smyrna announced on its website that some of the the city’s government offices are experiencing temporary problems with their phone service .

The announcement gave the following instructions for contacting government offices by email while the issue is being corrected:

At present we are experiencing phone line access issues for outside calls to some lines within our offices. If you are unable to connect via phone, please know that you have an email option to connect with the City of Smyrna departments through the City website and the Staff Directory located at https://www.smyrnaga.gov/financial-budget/advanced-components/staff-directory-list . The email option is the option to the right of each listing. Please select the icon for EMAIL and the address will autofill for you. Thank you for your patience for a matter that we hope to resolve quickly.

Staff Directory – access to EMAIL

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the second-largest city in Cobb County, after Marietta, the county seat.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:



Smyrna city, Georgia Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 People Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 55,689 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.0% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 55663 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 51271 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.2% Persons 65 years and over, percent 9.3% Female persons, percent 53.0% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 46.8% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 33.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent (a) 8.2% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.3% Two or More Races, percent 4.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 13.6% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 42.9% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2352 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.5% Housing

Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 55.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $309,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,871 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $471 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,326 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 24760 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.27 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 81.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 21.1% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.6% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.0% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 55.7% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 77.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 72.9% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 152259 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 293700 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 208663 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 1028830 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $19,541 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 29 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $77,713 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $48,063 Persons in poverty, percent 8.2% Businesses Businesses

Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 6575 Men-owned firms, 2012 3108 Women-owned firms, 2012 2808 Minority-owned firms, 2012 2970 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 3230 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 687 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 5483 Geography



Population per square mile, 2010 3339.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 15.35