Cobb Hazardous Weather Outlook easing up Saturday and Sunday, followed by increased storm chances during next week

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia for Saturday August 13 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

However, on Saturday and Sunday the storms are expected to mostly occur in central Georgia, as the front has moved southward. Beginning Monday the coverage should increase again to cover the entire state.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening over

middle Georgia. Any storms could be strong with heavy rain,

frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

Thunderstorm coverage will continue to be isolated and mainly

confined to middle Georgia Sunday, with increasing coverage and

chances over the entire state the rest of the week. Any storms

that form could be strong, with very heavy rain, strong winds and

frequent lightning. Localized flooding may also be possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

Through Sunday the isolated storms will likely be confined to central Georgia, but heading into next week the coverage area will increase to cover the entire state.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

