Update on Powder Springs home invasion and armed robbery

The Powder Spring Police Department has issued an update on the home invasion and armed robbery that took place in the city on Friday.
A 22-year-old Douglasville woman has been charged with “Burglary-Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Taking, Theft by Receiving, Criminal Damage to Property, and Reckless Conduct.”
She remains at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
The second suspect remains at large.
Original article
The Powder Springs Police Department announced in a public information release that around 12:31 a.m. this morning police received a call that a home invasion and armed robbery took place on Silvery Way in the City of Powder Springs.
The victim told the responding officers that a male used a pry bar to gain entry to the house, robbed him at gunpoint, and fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by a second suspect.
Powder Springs police were able to obtain a tag number and alerted surrounding agencies.
The Cobb County Police Department saw the vehicle on the East West Connector. Police pursued and the chase entered the City of Atlanta. One of the suspects left the vehicle when it briefly stopped and was detained. The other suspect fled on foot at a different location in the City of Atlanta and is still being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Holcombe with the Powder Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-943-1616.
