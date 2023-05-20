Repeat offender gets life without parole for Marietta armed robbery



Gregory Allen Scott, 36, was found guilty of one count of armed robbery and one count of violation of Georgia controlled substances act and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs handed down the sentence, which was mandatory because Scott had been previously convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

A public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:

“On January 15, 2022, at about 7:40 am, Cobb County Police Department officers responded to the scene of an armed robbery at the Exxon gas station on Atlanta Road in Marietta, GA.

“Once there, officers determined that an unknown masked male had come into the gas station requesting a pack of cigarettes at the counter. The male then pulled a gun on the cashier and demanded money.

“The male jumped over the counter, stole money from the counter, register and back office. He then fled on foot toward the mobile home park located next to the gas station. Detectives pulled surveillance footage at the gas station and learned that the male had been in the gas station only minutes prior without a mask and wearing the same clothing. He is also seen on surveillance smoking a cigarette by the front door.



“A woman who watched the video of the armed robbery was a long-time employee of the gas station. She told officers that she recognized the male as Gregory Scott, a regular patron of the BP gas station nearby on South Cobb Drive.

“Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the BP gas station, where Scott is seen the same morning in a black Chevrolet Malibu with a woman who officers learned was fired from the Exxon for stealing.

“Officers determined that the Chevrolet Malibu was owned by the mother of Mr. Scott’s child. Detectives tracked the vehicle on FLOCK cameras and determined that minutes before the armed robbery, the Chevrolet Malibu was two miles from the Exxon gas station and headed towards the store. Detectives took an arrest warrant for Scott for armed robbery. Upon his arrest March 3, 2022, Cobb County Police Department officers found methamphetamine on Scott’s person.”



Assistant District Attorney Marty First prosecuted the case.

Woodstock attorney Frank Starosto represented Scott during the trial.






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































