Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 26

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Friday August 26 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which might become strong.

Heavy rainfall is the primary danger, and it might cause isolated flash flooding.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details :

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected today across north and

central Georgia. A few storms may become may become strong with

locally heavy rainfall the primary threat, though gusty winds and

frequent lightning are also possible. Isolated flash flooding may

occur with heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through Thursday.

Each day a few storms could become strong capable of producing

gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams will

also be possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds

of heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions that prompted this outlook are expected to last through next Thursday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

