Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Thursday August 11, but we might get a break over the coming weekend

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday August 11, due to the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe.

But the front is expected to move out of our region over the coming weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the

afternoon and evening across north and central Georgia. Some

storms could become strong and a few isolated severe storms

cannot be ruled out with the main threats of strong to damaging

winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening

are expected Friday as the front passes through Georgia. Some of

these storms could become strong to severe and be capable of

producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy

rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The chances of rain will drop over the weekend in Cobb County and the rest of north Georgia. So the outlook will probably last through Friday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

