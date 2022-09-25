Mabry Middle Foundation presents “The Fear Master’s Lab” haunted house to benefit Mabry Middle School

If you’re looking for some scary fun for the Halloween season, and would like to support a middle school in Cobb County , the Mabry Middle School Foundation has just the holiday treat for you.

The details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below:

Mabry Middle Foundation dares you to join us for “The Fear Master’s Lab”- a Haunted House and immersive Halloween experience. After YEARS of being driven MAD by his students (and their parents), Professor Fear finally SNAPPED and wants payback for all the sleepless nights. Things take a toxic turn though when he creates a laboratory specifically designed to extract people’s deepest and darkest fears and turn them into tools to haunt their nightmares.

The event will be held Oct. 22, 2022 from 7-10pm on the grounds of Mabry Middle School. A haunted house containing five themed scare rooms will be awaiting all those who dare… will you be one of the lucky ones who makes it out unscathed?

The Fear Master’s Lab is aimed at providing a safe, local Halloween experience for area students while still providing the highest-level fright factor and entertainment. This event is the first of its kind for the East Cobb community.

Aside from the main Haunted House, the event will also feature a pumpkin boutique where guests can purchase professionally decorated pumpkins, and a kids area designed specifically for younger guests. The kid’s area will have games, crafts, and other activities for kids 10 and under.

Proceeds from the event will be used by Mabry Middle Foundation to support academic programs and facility improvements at the school.

Tickets on sale at Haunted House – Mabry Middle Foundation

About Mabry Middle Foundation

According to its website the mission of the Mabry Middle Foundation is to support “academic programs and facility improvements at Mabry Middle School.”

Mabry Middle school is a school in the Cobb County School District , located at 2700 Jims Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30066 .

The web page for Mabry Middle School on the Cobb County School District website can be visited by following this link .

You can contact the Mabry Middle School Foundation by following this link to the contact form on its website .